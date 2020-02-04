Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given $45.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CNNE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 351,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cannae has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 564.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Cannae by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

