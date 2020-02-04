Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCBG. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $29.20. 35,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The stock has a market cap of $477.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

