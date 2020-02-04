Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.