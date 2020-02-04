Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 19,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

