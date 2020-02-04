Cascend Securities Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 20,466,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,186,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

