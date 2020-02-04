Cascend Securities Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.
Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 20,466,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,186,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
