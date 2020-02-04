Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $2,259.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.02935416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00127393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

