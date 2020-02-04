Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.92-2.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Catalent has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

