Catex Token Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $288,904.00 and approximately $3,328.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.05989185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00127255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

