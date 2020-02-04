Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. Celanese has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.