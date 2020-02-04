Celestica’s (CLS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 840,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,952. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

