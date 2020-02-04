Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. 4,243,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,374. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

