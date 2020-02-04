Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Centene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.64-4.84 EPS.

CNC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 1,018,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

