Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559. Centogene has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Centogene will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.