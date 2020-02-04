Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

