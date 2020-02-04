Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $61.95 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. Centrality has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $159,078.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,733,169 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

