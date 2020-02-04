CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.50

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $34.00. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CENTY NEXT FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTY NEXT FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.