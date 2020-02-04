Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,181,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,658,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

