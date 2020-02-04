Cfra Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $207.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Cfra from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.92. 2,190,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,977. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

