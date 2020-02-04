Cfra Increases KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $33.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price upped by Cfra from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.09.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,265. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

