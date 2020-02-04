Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.43 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.65 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.71.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.