China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.74. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 376 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

