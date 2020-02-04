CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.91

Shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 15682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

