China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $6.01. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.