Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $816,058.00

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $816,058.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.



Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,088,756 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

