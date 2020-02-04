CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

Shares of CCC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.