Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 14,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

