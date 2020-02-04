Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,724 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,728,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,353,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.