CIT Group Inc. (CIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

CIT Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

