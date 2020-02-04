Citigroup Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 7,270,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,044,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

