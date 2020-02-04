Citigroup Trims Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Target Price to $66.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

