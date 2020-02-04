Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after buying an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 967,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

