Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clorox by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.01. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

