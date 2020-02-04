CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

