Codan (ASX:CDA) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$7.19 ($5.10) and last traded at A$7.55 ($5.35), approximately 424,627 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.64 ($5.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$7.55 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.70.

In related news, insider Donald McGurk sold 29,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.98), for a total transaction of A$209,592.66 ($148,647.27).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

