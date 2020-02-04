Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $109.74.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

