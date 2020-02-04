Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,772 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 5.4% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,006,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

