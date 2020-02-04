Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. 28,141,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

