Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.16

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 15369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. Analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 512,617 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

