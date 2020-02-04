Comparing ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (OTCMKTS:BSMX)

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERSTE GRP BK A/S 18.10% 8.42% 0.67% Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.85% 15.77% 1.51%

Volatility and Risk

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.39 billion 1.68 $2.12 billion $1.88 9.79 Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.90 billion 1.44 $1.01 billion $0.75 9.76

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERSTE GRP BK A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 1 2 0 2.25

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than ERSTE GRP BK A/S.

Dividends

ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats ERSTE GRP BK A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

