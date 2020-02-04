ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 533,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

COP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 3,012,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,108. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

