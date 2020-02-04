ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 533,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,101,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

