ConocoPhillips Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 600,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,108. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

