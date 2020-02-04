Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.47

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 132408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Continental Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Continental Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.85 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Continental Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.53.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental Gold Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.