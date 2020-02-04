Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 401,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. Copart has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.