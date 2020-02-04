Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s stock price fell 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 246,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 85,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

