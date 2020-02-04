CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,918,000 after buying an additional 569,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

CPLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 23,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

