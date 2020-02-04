Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 0.9% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 4,486,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

