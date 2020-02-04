Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.0838

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DEx.top, CoinEx and OKEx. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.05 or 0.03030844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00198995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00129476 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, CoinBene, UEX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bithumb and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

