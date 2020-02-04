Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 174,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 162,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRVS. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

