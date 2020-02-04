Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 771,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,880,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.35. The stock had a trading volume of 578,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

